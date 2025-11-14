United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,575.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after buying an additional 1,201,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 352.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after buying an additional 1,144,296 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

