Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,311,000 after purchasing an additional 222,209 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,239,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,286,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,946,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,688,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,636,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $50,310,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $912,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,596.10. The trade was a 31.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 66,492 shares of company stock worth $2,420,687 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

