Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 225.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 356,160 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Curbline Properties by 11.4% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.0%

CURB stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Curbline Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Curbline Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

