Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 886 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,615,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,869.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 29.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,443,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,831 shares of company stock worth $21,083,144. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

