Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 352.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 7.8%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

