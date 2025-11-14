Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 150,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $70.52 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

