Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

