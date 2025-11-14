Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,282,000 after acquiring an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,270,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AWK opened at $131.58 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

