1,500 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,254,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 16.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 804,938 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 116.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 799,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after acquiring an additional 429,922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 840,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $181,271.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $486,629.40. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,039 shares of company stock worth $2,303,587. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

