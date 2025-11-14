Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $21,490,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $18,702,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,699.60. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,806.16. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

