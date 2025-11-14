Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,974 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Arete Research set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

