Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $206.00 to $281.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of EXPE opened at $267.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

