Davis Selected Advisers Buys 30,540 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 235.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $58,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,729.10. The trade was a 11.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.72. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.The business had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

