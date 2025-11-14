iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $147.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

