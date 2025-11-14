Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 3,690 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,147,000 after buying an additional 525,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,669,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

