Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on Hologic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $80.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hologic by 193.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

