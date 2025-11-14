Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $23.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $527.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3585.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $84,975,125.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

