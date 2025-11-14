Bank of America Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $195.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $342.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 76.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

