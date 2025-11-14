Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 105,550 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,600 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,657.54. This represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.07 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,807,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTST. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

