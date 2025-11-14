Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Position in Noah Holdings Ltd. $NOAH

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 633,232 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Noah were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 696,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 266,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $350,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1,440.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 163,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOAH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

