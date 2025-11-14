Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – November 11th

MSP Recovery, Bitfarms, Strive, Bit Digital, Turbo Energy, Cycurion, and Beyond Meat are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, typically trading for less than $5 per share (the SEC’s common definition), and are often quoted on over?the?counter markets or “pink sheets” rather than major exchanges. They usually have low liquidity, wide bid?ask spreads and high volatility, making them attractive to speculators but carrying a heightened risk of large losses and fraud. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTBT

Turbo Energy (TURB)

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TURB

Cycurion (CYCU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYCU

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYND

See Also