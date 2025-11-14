Ignite Planners LLC Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $52.34 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

