Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $54,953,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 13,275.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $47,211,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

