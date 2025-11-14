Savant Capital LLC Invests $816,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 459,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 428,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

