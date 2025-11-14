Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 256.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 248.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 0.2%

Paylocity stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, October 6th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price target on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.