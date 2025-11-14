Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

