Savant Capital LLC Sells 12,875 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

