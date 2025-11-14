Savant Capital LLC Acquires 9,594 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 126.7% during the second quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 738,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,957,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.40%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

