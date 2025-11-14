Savant Capital LLC Acquires 3,983 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.4%

Varonis Systems stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $619,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 417,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,853,596.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,792 shares of company stock valued at $940,149 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

