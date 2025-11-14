Savant Capital LLC Acquires 16,246 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 14,050.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 697.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 9,157.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.