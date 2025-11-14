Savant Capital LLC Acquires 11,537 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,307 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,797,000 after buying an additional 12,705,061 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 127.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,107,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,687 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,387,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,947,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,165 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE KGC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

