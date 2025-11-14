Savant Capital LLC Purchases 5,781 Shares of Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Robert Half by 21.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Robert Half by 1,912.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 160,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 152,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,125.44. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:RHI opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.01. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 153.25%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

