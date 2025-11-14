Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate $SRS

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRS opened at $49.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a twelve month low of $43.15 and a twelve month high of $65.44.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.