Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 11,390 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

