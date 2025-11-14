John Kritzmacher Sells 1,250 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,725.95. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IDCC opened at $345.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.58 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

IDCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 37.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

