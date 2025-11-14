Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,899 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $92,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.