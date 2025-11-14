Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 51,737 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $103,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.8%

FITB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.