Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 1.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $226,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.8%

QSR opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

