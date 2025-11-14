Davis Selected Advisers Has $310.53 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Chubb were worth $310,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4%

CB opened at $296.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.89. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

