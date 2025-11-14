Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2027 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CM opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 534,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,349,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,866,000 after acquiring an additional 980,811 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

