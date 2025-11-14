Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $47,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $79,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 114,367 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

