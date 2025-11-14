Davis Selected Advisers Has $494.18 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $494,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.23 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day moving average is $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

