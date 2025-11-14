MGM Resorts International $MGM Position Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006,052 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 4.4% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $819,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 66.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.