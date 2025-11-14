Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $168,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 845,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,099.55. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $172,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,274,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,074.99. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $842,076. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FIGS from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

FIGS Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

