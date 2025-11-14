Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $61.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,780 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $61,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

