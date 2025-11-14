Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $553.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $596.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.94.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

