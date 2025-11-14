Family Firm Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $345,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $30.18 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $542.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

