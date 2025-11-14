Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,508,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $304.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $312.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.32 and its 200-day moving average is $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

