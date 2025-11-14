Family Firm Inc. Buys 779 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IJT opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
