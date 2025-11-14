Family Firm Inc. Sells 993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,456 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,067,000 after purchasing an additional 474,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,882,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

